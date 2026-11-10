Princess Diana's sister-in-law shares 'wonderful news', Earl Spencer very excited

Earl Spencer said he was in Germany last week

Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer's wife Prof Cat Spencer has shared a ‘wonderful news’, and revealed they both are very excited.

Taking to Instagram, Prof Cat shared the pictures of Alpacas with their ultrasounds, saying “Wonderful news! Tyra and Andora are both pregnant!”

She went on saying, “We had two alpaca boys from @toftalpacastud stay with us over the summer hoping we’d have new babies next year. Last week the brilliant Rob and Shirley came back with their portable ultrasound to scan them and it turns out the summer was a success.”

Earl Spencer wife further said, “Alpacas are pregnant for 11+ months so the new crias are due in late July / early August 2027.”

She also shared her and Earl Spencer feelings, saying “@charles.earl.spencer and I are very excited!”

Reacting to it, Earl Spence commented, “You can never have too many alpacas…” followed by a heart emoticon.

One fan said, “Fantastic news!! So glad to hear it worked and there will be more gorgeous fluff balls running around. Definitely going to have to try and time my next visit for the births.”

Earlier, Earl Spencer said he was in Germany last week. Hamburg and Berlin.

“Interviews and talks about Swan Song - including with the Swiss and Austrian media. Amazing how international and authentic the appeal of Diana remains. With thanks (last photo) to Heidrun and Franzi from Penguin Germany for overseeing it all.”