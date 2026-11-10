Meghan Markle breaks cover after allegations about father Thomas emerged
Meghan Markle has pulled out of a planned speech
Meghan Markle has made her first public appearance after allegations about her father, Thomas Markle, emerged and he was arrested.
Royal expert Chris Ship took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared a video of the royal couple as they are visiting Brussels.
He shared the video saying, “NEW: Meghan and Harry seen in public for the first time since allegations about her father, Thomas Markle, emerged.”
The Duchess of Sussex was due to speak at the event in the European Parliament, Brussels, but is not “emotionally strong enough” to carry out any public speaking
Thomas was arrested in Florida on last Friday and charged with the possession of child abuse images.
Harry and Meghan are in Brussels to meet European lawmakers as part of their Lost Screen Memorial campaign for families whose children have died as a result in social media and online harm.
Meanwhile, there are reports Meghan has pulled out of a planned speech because she does not feel emotionally strong enough for public speaking after her father's arrest.
The Telegraph, citing a source reported, “She’s just not strong enough, emotionally, to be doing any public speaking right now.”
Earlier Meghan said in her statement that she was “deeply distressed” by the accusations against her father and that her thoughts “are with any children who may have been harmed.”
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