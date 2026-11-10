Meghan Markle's Brussels trip in Pictures: See Here

Duchess of Sussex, attend the opening of "Lost Screen Memorial" at the European Parliament in Brussels on November 10, 2026. NICOLAS TUCAT/Pool via REUTERS

Meghan Markle just marked her first public facing engagement since her father was arrested for alleged paedophilia, and for possessing child porn images – some of which showed children naked.

This comes 12 to 13 hours after The Telegraph reported that Meghan’s current mental health isn’t as good as it seems and feels “not strong enough, emotionally, to be doing any public speaking right now”. This also means Meghan’s opening address at the Lost Screen Memorial opening at the European Parliament in Brussels this week has been cancelled.

Check it out Below:

Britain's Prince Harry (2nd L), Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan (2nd R), Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the European Parliament in Brussels on November 10, 2026, to attend the opening of "Lost Screen Memorial". NICOLAS TUCAT/Pool via REUTERS

What is the Allegation?

The allegation, revealed initially by The Sun claims, a” sickening hoard” of “hundreds if not thousands” of child sex abuse images were found in his home in the Philippines, by Thomas Jr.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the opening of "Lost Screen Memorial" at the European Parliament in Brussels on November 10, 2026. NICOLAS TUCAT/Pool via REUTERS

How Did Markle Jr. Find his Collection?

“Markle Snr had been forced to leave the house in May and return to the US after suffering a stroke and a blood clot which led to the amputation of his left leg. But he is alleged to have abandoned the enormous stash of vile content packed into storage boxes. Thomas Jnr, 60, told police he unearthed the horrific pictures and videos mixed up with innocent family mementos. He also contacted FBI investigators in the US who are also set to launch their own probe.”

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the European Parliament in Brussels on November 10, 2026, to attend the opening of "Lost Screen Memorial". NICOLAS TUCAT/Pool via REUTERS





Has Thomas Markle Jr. Spoken Out?

He has, and according to the outlet, claims, “When I found this material I was horrified and I had no option but to report my dad. I have supported, cared for him and helped him for years — but that stops now. I won’t speak to my father ever again unless I’m called to give evidence against him.”





When Did the Investigation Begin?

Thomas Markle Jr. Is said to have contacted the FBI around July 10th, 2026, through the US-based National Centre for Exploited and Missing Children.

Why Was Thomas Markle Jr. Going Through His Father’s Storage Boxes?

This question has also been raging, and the outlet claims, he “triggered the investigation” after “searching for a phone for his Filipino girlfriend’s father in boxes of Thomas Snr’s belongings.”

In one of the mobiles, a 15-minute video of naked little girls came up, and in many others, the victims were no older than 11, and some of the images involved sex acts actually going on.