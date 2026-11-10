Meghan Markle’s half-brother gives hint about what’s inside Thomas Markle’s child porn boxes

It’s been days since the investigation against Thomas Markle Sr. kicked off, and a video of him, talking to The Sun just exposed what might be inside the storage boxes he rummaged through, before he realized what they would contain.

While he has previously admitted the stash had “hundreds if not thousands” of child abuse material, and the Daily Mail also investigated one storage locker, before the one in LA came under investigators’ eyes. This would be the first time he’s offered insight into what it looked like.

In a video interview for the outlet he started right off the bat by saying, “there is some deep, deep, psychotic, monstrous, beasty things going on in this man's mind.”

“I don't even know who he is anymore. I'm embarrassed to even be associated with him” and “the fact that this is what you want to leave behind for your children to discover and I believe in his mind, he doesn't care.”

He continued on to say, “I think he had it in his mind it ‘doesn't matter because if I die they'll just clean up the mess’ and it seems as though been cleaning up messes for him his entire life.”

His concluding remarks against Thomas Markle sr were as follows, “he just moves into one household and destroys it and moves on. But this is just this is just the most grotesque content you could ever imagine. You can't unsee it.”