Eric Dane's daughter Billie pens emotional message on his first birthday since death

Eric Dane is being remembered by his widow Rebecca Gayheart and daughter Billie on what would have been his 54th birthday.

The Grey's Anatomy star passed away earlier this year after an intense battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

On Monday, Eric's widow took to her Instagram account and posted a sweet throwback picture of their daughters Billie, 16, and Georgia, 14, with Eric as a birthday tribute.

In the black-and-white picture, Eric can be seen carrying his girls as the trio beamed smiles for the picture.

Rebecca wrote, “Happy heavenly birthday,” on the picture with an angel wing emoji.

In the subsequent slide, she posted a picture of a cake decorated with berries and green frosting.

“Happy Birthday Dane,” Rebecca captioned the image.

Billie also posted a birthday tribute on her Instagram account for her late father along with a heartmelting snap with late dad.

She penned, “Missing you more than I could have ever imagined, I love you, happy birthday dada."

This came after Rebeccas gave a rare update on how her and Eric's daughters are coping with the loss of their dad seven months after his death.

The doting mom told People at Step Up’s 2026 Annual Inspiration Awards in September, “You know, we’re hanging in there. I think it’s definitely a challenging season, but we’re doing our best.”

“The girls are both in high school — which is also a big transition under any circumstance — so I’m just staying close to my kids."

For those unaware, Rebecca and Eric tied the knot in 2004. But the duo parted ways in 2018 and filed for divorce.

However, after Eric’s ALS diagnosis in March 2025, Eric and Gayheart withdrew their divorce filing and remained together during Eric’s final days.