John Cena reveals shocking plans for upcoming festive holidays

John Cena already knows what he will be doing for the festive season this year.

The retired WWE legend turned actor has revealed he makes sure to box off time to spend with his family from mid-December until a few days into the New Year, and he and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh - who he married in 2020 - will be visiting both sides of their family for the holidays.

He told The Takedown on SI, "I make sure around [December] 15th, I am a ghost and I will resurface about January 4th or 5th.”

"And in that time, I make sure to spend 10 days in Massachusetts with my family and 10 days in Canada with my wife's side of the family,” he said, adding, "I'd say the past six years, that's been my path of action. And boy, it's really been rewarding and great."

The date is significant, as December 14 will be a special John Cena Classic edition of Monday Night Raw on Netflix, with Club WWE subscribers voting for their male and female champions after a series of exhibition matches.

Cena admitted his priorities changed as he stepped back from his full-time career with WWE over the past nine years.

He said, "When I was full-time with WWE, the most important thing was literally covering my tracks for being a workaholic.”

"So, I was a big gift giver, thinking that I could kind of buy through my workaholism. And now the most important thing for me is to be with those and connect with those I love,” the wrestler-cum-actor stated.

Cena has dealt with a lot living his last 23 years in the spotlight, including becoming an internet meme, and having wrestling fans point out his hair loss.

However, he's always been able to cope with whatever's thrown his way by living his life one way.

He told the Metro newspaper's 60 Seconds column, "What's helped me is, just be authentic. I got a hair transplant. I could have hidden it but the fans have a way to make you honest.”

"You could see the back of my head was as bald as my a**. How am I going to hide the fact that I didn't have hair and now I have hair? Wrestling in the WWE has taught me so much about being the human being that I am today,” John Cena said at the time of the challenges he faced after fame.