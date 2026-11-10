Expert finds out the real reason people never see Archie, Lilibet: ‘Now we know’

After years of teasing her children’s faces, and even sharing a side profile at one point, Meghan Markle’s reasons for hiding her children for the spotlight may finally have come out.

The entire thing has been a hypothetical breakdown by Mail on Sunday's editor at large Charlotte Griffiths. She delivered this breakdown in a chat with News24’s Samara Gill.

Ms Griffiths didn’t miss a beat either before responding to Ms Gill asking, ‘why is delivering this particular speech seemingly ‘a step too far’, as her side puts it?’

“Well, it's about child safety,” she started off by saying. “That's why it's about child online safety. I mean, how could she possibly go and do a speech really knowing that her father used the internet, used hard drives and VHS's and photographs to harm children and may even have done so.”

After taking a beat she also said, “we don't know because it's only alleged, but there is there might be a picture of him actually with one of these children. And I just can't imagine standing on stage and preaching about child safety.”

Near the end she also said, “there's another side note, which is anyway before all of this, it was a little bit hypocritical of her to go on and talk about online child safety when she has been using her children to sell products for her brand and sell her brand.”

Her actual concluding words though were as follows, “however, she's always been cautious not to show their faces, and we've always kind of wondered why because she's gone so far almost to showing their faces and then hasn't and of course, now we know um it's because she was trying to shield their faces from her father.”