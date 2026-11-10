European diplomats press US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at G7 for role in Ukraine talks

During a G7 meeting of foreign ministers in Paris, European diplomats strongly urged U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to ensure that European nations have a direct role in any negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, as US-mediated peace talks got under way in Abu Dhabi.

As reported, the appeal was made on Monday at a Group of Seven (G7) meeting of foreign ministers in Paris which includes members from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Pushback Against Overarching Deals:

Tensions were stoked by comments from U.S. President Donald Trump hinting at a potential "very big" broader agreement with Russia that could encompass more than just Ukraine.

European leaders are wary of any backdoor bargains that could compromise Ukrainian sovereignty or undermine European security guarantees.

Ukraine’s Stance:

Ukrainian officials have echoed similar warnings, with Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga—joining the Paris G7 sessions—stressing that “no one has the right to decide our fate behind our backs”.

Rubio's Position:

Rubio has defended Washington's ongoing push for a diplomatic settlement while acknowledging that the post-war security structure of Europe remains a central pillar of any future negotiations.

However, he has also cast doubt on whether a quick, comprehensive deal is immediately achievable, noting ongoing skepticism over Moscow's real intentions.

It was Rubio’s first meeting with allies since last week’s midterm elections, in which President Donald Trump’s Republican Party suffered stunning losses.

Broader perspective:

The meeting gave Washington’s allies a chance to air their concerns with Rubio directly amid concern about Trump’s growing rhetoric of a new security architecture for Europe.

As U.S.-mediated talks between Washington and Moscow progress—with discussions centered around locations like Abu Dhabi—European officials have voiced deep anxiety about being sidelined in decisions that directly shape the continent's security architecture.

“It is certainly neither necessary, nor right, nor appropriate to make a fundamental change” to Europe’s security architecture, said German Minister for Foreign Affairs Johann Wadephul after talks with Rubio.

“Europe belongs at this table. There can be no solution without Europe – only with Europe,” he added.

The two-day Paris meeting, which ends on Tuesday, overlaps with the talks between Russia and Ukraine, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wadephul said the Abu Dhabi talks must show whether Russia is “genuinely prepared to negotiate”, urging Moscow to “give up maximalist demands” and warning against any “negotiation show” in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

The Paris meeting comes as G7 members have grown increasingly uneasy with the direction of US policy, including Washington’s scaling back of support for Ukraine and of sanctions on Russia, as well as its increasingly unilateral course.