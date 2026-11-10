Prince William issues a scathing call out: ‘I mind it when those who wear the uniform don’t feel safe’

Prince William, the future King of England just made a pledge, and called out the Armed Forces for their inability to be welcoming enough for women.

His vow and pledge come directly from his guest issue of Country Life that is set to be released on November 11th, 2026.

But according to The Telegraph, part of his claims have been revealed, and they show the heir going as far as to say he “really minds it” when “those who wear the uniform now don’t feel safe, respected or valued.”

He also called on the Armed Forces to be “more inclusive of women”, and on a personal note has even pledged to work to make it “welcoming, open and professional” for everyone.

What is pertinent to mention about this pledge is that its come after the prince heard about the extent of harassment and discrimination women have faced up till now.

As for his exact words, they were shared in his capacity as guest editor, of a one-off issue of Country Life magazine and they read as follows, “We need to ensure our military culture is more inclusive of women.”

“I want to play my part in making the military feel like the welcoming, open and professional place I enjoyed and make it feel like that for everyone. At the moment, I don’t feel that we meet those standards and, as a former serving officer, I really mind it when those who wear the uniform now don’t feel safe, respected or valued.”

The actual article where all this is referenced claims the Prince heard ‘first hand’ about “inappropriate comments, rumours being spread about those who turn down advances, late-night intoxicated harassment in barracks and, most worryingly, from one junior female, about women being used as commodities.”

Despite the issue not being out yet, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, chief of the defence staff, spoke to the outlet and responded by saying, “We recognise there is more to do to ensure every woman can serve, succeed and progress in an environment where they are respected and valued.”

“We know the experience of women in our Armed Forces has not always been what it should be. Where behaviours and attitudes have fallen short of the standards we expect, we must be honest about that and continue to drive change.”