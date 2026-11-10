FBI investigates suspected murder aboard MSC cruise ship that departed Texas

The FBI has launched a homicide investigation after a woman died aboard a cruise ship that departed from Galveston, Texas, on Sunday.

A suspect was taken into custody on Monday after the MSC Seascape returned to port following what the cruise operator described as a “guest incident aboard our ship.”

According to NBC News, the vessel had begun a seven-night Caribbean cruise before being instructed to turn around.

Federal authorities have not identified the suspect or victim, saying the investigation remains ongoing and the victim's family must first be notified.

The Galveston Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the deceased was a woman and said an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.

Passenger Becsei György told NBC News that an announcement was made across the ship around 10pm on Sunday, stating: “Mike Echo at level 10.”

He said he woke up the following morning to discover the ship had returned to Galveston.

György also reported seeing law enforcement vehicles and someone being escorted off the vessel in handcuffs, although it remains unclear whether that person was the suspect.

The FBI is working alongside the US Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection and local authorities.

MSC Cruises said it was cooperating fully with investigators and confirmed that the ship had resumed its planned journey.