Johnny Depp reveals why he feels deeply indebted to fans after Amber Heard legal battle

Johnny Depp has called his fans his "bosses" as he thanked them for supporting him during his time away from the spotlight.

The Pirates of the Caribbean is making his major comeback on the big screen after eight years with the new movie Ebenezer, helmed by director Ti West, following his highly publicized legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Speaking about the support his fans showed him at the film’s London premiere on Monday, Depp said, "There’s no way for me to explain how I feel," via Extra.

The 63-year-old actor continued, "And it’s deep. These are the people who’ve supported me through thick and thin."

"I owe them, I owe them. They’re my bosses," Depp declared.

The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star also discussed his titular character, Ebenezer Scrooge, who was previously portrayed by Alastair Sim in the 1951 Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol

Praising Sim’s performance, Depp said, “I’ve seen the perfect Ebenezer Scrooge in Alastair Sim from the film from way long ago.

"So, I know that you cannot be better, but you can find a different angle inward toward the character. That’s just what I tried to do."

Depp has also recently teased the possibility of returning to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise for a sixth movie after Disney reportedly dropped him from the series during his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight during a press tour earlier this month for Ebenezer, Depp explained what would make him consider returning.

"If things are exactly where they need to be with regard to how they are going to top off the Pirates thing," the actor said, adding, "The only involvement I really want to have, truly, is just to send them off on a better note."

He further spilled that he would happily work on another project with producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

"I’ll go to work with Bruckheimer tomorrow for anything. Doesn’t matter… if it’s Jerry, I trust him. We have deep friendship," the actor added.