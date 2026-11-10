Australia promises changes to criminal law with AI addition

A new mandate is said to be promised, and according to reports, artificial intelligence companies will soon be forced into reporting breaches and may even wind up changing their criminal law to address the ‘serious misconduct’ that has latest been happening.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese even addressed all this on Tuesday, after an Open AI agent managed to enter a government website.

According to Reuters, the breach in question happened back in June on a government health data portal. From it, the agent managed to gain unauthorised access to files, and became the first instance of a high-profile incident involving AI agents accessing external systems outside the United States.

The PM also claimed that all this happened while the OpenAI agent was conducting research on public medical spending.

Now, he recently told reporters, “(the recommendations) include mandatory AI company reporting when it comes to misaligned behaviour or cyber incidents, and consideration of reforming criminal law in cases of serious misconduct.”

“The law needs to get ahead of, and in some cases, make sure that it catches up with what is a very fast-changing world.”

The outlet also claims, that while OpenAI did say it learned of the breach only in August, the incident was ‘unintentional’. Moreover, its review found no evidence that patient records were accessed by ‌the ⁠agent.

However, this only increased the growing friction between Australia and US technology companies since Canberra refused ChatGPT maker OpenAI and rival Anthropic exemptions from copyright laws for model training. Instead, the demand being made is that they must negotiate licensing agreements with Australian rights holders.

Albanese also said he would set up an AI regulator to oversee security controls throughout ⁠the development and deployment of AI systems as well as identify serious risks and conduct independent evaluations of AI models.