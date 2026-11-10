Charlie Kirk murder suspect Tyler Robinson to stand trial in June 2028

Tyler Robinson, 23, has pleaded not guilty to seven charges, including aggravated murder, following Kirk's fatal shooting

A Utah judge has scheduled the murder trial of Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, for June 2028.

Robinson, 23, has pleaded not guilty to seven charges, including aggravated murder, following Kirk's fatal shooting at Utah Valley University in September 2025.

According to Reuters, District Court Judge Tony Graf set jury selection for 21 June 2028, rejecting requests from both prosecutors and defence lawyers for different dates.

Robinson's legal team had sought a late 2029 trial to prepare evidence, challenge prosecutors' pursuit of the death penalty and request a change of venue.

Prosecutors wanted proceedings to begin in January 2028, while Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, requested a 2027 trial to avoid further delays.

US President Donald Trump has also criticised the judge's handling of the case, arguing that the trial should begin much sooner.

Kirk, a prominent Trump ally, was shot while speaking at a university event in Orem, Utah.

Robinson's defence team expects the trial to last six to seven months, while prosecutors estimate approximately 17 weeks.