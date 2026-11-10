Trump backs Jensen Huang as Nvidia shares plunge amid Chinese espionage allegations

US President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk have defended Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang as he faces an internal investigation over an affair with a woman suspected of spying for China.

According to The Guardian, Huang admitted the relationship in an email to employees on Sunday and pledged to cooperate with Nvidia's investigation.

The woman, identified as Alice Huang, is suspected by US intelligence agencies of attempting to influence the chipmaker's position on export restrictions involving China.

Trump said he spoke to Huang on Monday and believed he was unaware of the alleged intelligence connection.

“I asked him that question: ‘Did you have any idea that ‌she was a spy?’ He said: ‘I had no idea that she was a spy,’ and I really ​believe him,” Trump said.

The president also confirmed the FBI was “looking into” the matter.

Musk and prominent investors, including Bill Ackman, publicly supported Huang, arguing that his personal conduct should not automatically threaten his leadership.

Nvidia maintained that no trade secrets or US national security information had been compromised.

China denied the espionage allegations, describing them as “entirely baseless vilification and smearing”.

Nvidia shares fell 4.2 percent on Monday amid investor uncertainty.