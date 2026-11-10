Cara Delevingne asks not to 'expect too much' after her sobriety journey?

Cara Delevingne recently talked about her sobriety journey, sharing key advice for those trying to be sober.

At the Los Angeles premiere of A24’s Club Kid, the renowned English model, actress, and musician revealed what people must avoid when they start their journey to quit alcohol and drugs.

Delevingne told Variety, “If you want to get sober, reach out to people that are. They know better than anyone.”

“Guilt and shame are the things that will keep you sick, so do everything you can to avoid that. Don’t expect too much of yourself,” she shared. “Just be smart and kind to yourself. Be gentle.”

The Only Murders in the Building star went on to claim that she was sure she would leave bad habits one day.

“I was like, ‘Oh I can do this,’ which was probably a bad thing. I mean, I always thought I could, I just didn’t want to yet… You have to really want it,” Delevingne stated.

For those unaware, the Sinners actress checked herself into a rehabilitation center in 2022 as well as a 12-step program.

It is pertinent to mention that Cara Delevingne has been raising her voice against drugs and alcohol as she calls her decision “worth every second.”