Scientists discover stunning new Amazon fish species, and it’s already endangered

Scientists recently described a striking new species of freshwater fish in the Brazilian Amazon called 'Laimosemion laranja.'

Researchers have discovered a stunning new species of tiny orange-patterned fish in the Brazilian Amazon, but its survival may already be at risk.

Named Laimosemion laranja, it is a tiny killifish—measuring less than 3 centimeters (about 1.1 inches) in length.

Exclusively males are particularly vibrant, featuring bright orange spots on the front half of their bodies and bold orange chevron patterns near their tails against pale gray sides.

Habitat:

As reported, the brilliantly colored killifish was found in just three small forest pools.

Researchers unveil, its extremely limited habitat is threatened by mining, deforestation, pollution, and expanding development.

The specific epithet laranja honors both the Portuguese word for the color orange and the fruit, as well as the municipality of Laranjal do Jari in Amapá State where it was found.

Scientists discover stunning new Amazon fish species, and it’s already endangered

Discovery:

The discovery was made during fieldwork in the Rio Cajari drainage in southern Amapá, a state in northern Brazil.

The research team included scientists from the Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Norte, Instituto Peixe das Nuvens, Universidade Federal do Pará, and University of West Florida.

Reseachers were exploring how different freshwater fish in the Rivulidae family have evolved their life cycles and survival strategies across Brazil's diverse environments.

During their surveys, they encountered a fish whose unusual coloration immediately stood out.

Although the fish looked different from known species, its appearance alone was not enough to establish that it was new to science.

The team members carefully examined its body proportions, counted its scales, and studied features of its skeleton.

They compared these characteristics with those of closely related species and analyzed its mitochondrial DNA to determine whether it represented a distinct species.

Interestingly, the name Laimosemion laranja reflects both the fish's remarkable appearance and the place where it was discovered.

In Portuguese, laranja means orange, referring to both the color and the fruit. The name also pays tribute to Laranjal do Jari, the municipality in Amapá where the species was found.

Conservation Concerns:

Despite only just being formally named, researchers have recommended that the species be classified as 'Endangered.'

The species' entire known range is estimated to cover just 25 square kilometers. Because its habitat is so restricted and faces multiple threats, the researchers believe the fish meets the criteria for classification as Endangered under guidelines established by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Its fragile habitat is under immediate pressure from local deforestation, mining activity (including sediment and mercury run-off), plastic pollution, and urban expansion.

Notably, the discovery highlights how rich the Amazon remains in uncatalogued biodiversity, while simultaneously illustrating how human activity can threaten species before science even has a chance to fully understand them.