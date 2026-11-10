Why Prince George will always be ‘outsider’ at Eton college
Prince George will be branded football outcast at his middle school
Prince George will not get a nod of approval from his Eton mates for one reason.
The young Prince, who recently showed his support to Aston Villa alongside father, Prince William, last week in Barcelona, will face issues fitting into his boarding school.
According to Hello! magazine: "[W]hile the 13-year-old will be keen to fit in with his peers, there is one thing...that will set him apart from the rest."
The source added that being an Aston Villa supporter "is likely to make him a football outsider as many of the pupils, who will be from London and the Home Counties will side with...Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur."
This comes as Prince William told the BBC in 2015: "A long time ago at school I got into football big time. I was looking around for clubs. All my friends at school were either Man United fans or Chelsea fans and I didn't want to follow the run of the mill teams."
He added: "I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments."
Prince George was a notable absence this year at the Royal Albert Hall for Remembrance Day Festival after he filled in for his father, The Prince of Wales, last year.
While some hoped to see the young royal soon, he is now in the midst of a new role. The young royal, second in line to the British throne, will be returning to school after his half-term break.
Moreover, with William in the UK and able to attend this year, there was no need for George to step in for the heir to the throne on this occasion.
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