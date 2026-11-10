Kate Middleton ‘visible presence’ makes her true ‘matriarch’

Kate Middleton is praised for her ultimate pull over the Royal Family

By Eleen Bukhari
Published November 10, 2026
Kate Middleton ‘visible presence’ makes her true ‘matriarch’
Kate Middleton ‘visible presence’ makes her true ‘matriarch’

Kate Middleton served as a natural leader as she attended the Remembrance Day Service, it is revealed.

The Princess of Wales, who joined husband d Prince William for the Cenotaph last Sunday, showcased her show stealing power.

Body language expert Judi James told the Express : "Over the past few years of drama and scandal for the royal Firm, [Catherine] has emerged as their natural matriarch,"

"[Kate is] a calming presence who appears to project the kind of signals of continuity and resilience that the late Queen was known for, and this role was more than illustrated by her body language, charisma and signals here today."

"Before it was broken by Camilla, though, [Kate's] intense gaze down at William suggested a message of silent unity with her husband," the expert said. "She is a very visible presence on the balcony and this gesture suggests she is, in spirit at least, beside William as part of the ceremony she is watching."

Kate Middleton is the Princess of Wales is set to become the future Queen of England and is currently married to the heir apparent, Prince William. The two share three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. She is also oversees various patronages and charities that specialize in early education, as well as addiction.

Eleen Bukhari
Eleen Bukhari is a London-based journalist and MSc graduate from Brunel University with over five years of experience. Specialising in the British Royal Family and global entertainment, she provides expert analysis of monarchy traditions, celebrity culture, and the evolving media narratives surrounding the world’s most high-profile figures.
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