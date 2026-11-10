Lady Louise will get ‘right exposure’ from mother for Royal duties

Lady Louise will be guided by her mother if she decides to join Royal work, says an expert.



The young Royal, who is the eldest daughter of Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward, will be trained by the Duchess of Edinburgh for her Royal duties.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward told Hello! Magazine : "I don't think that Sophie and Edward wanted her to experience the kind of exposure that the royals have today. She's not a royal princess, but maybe when she's a bit older she may want [a royal role] and do it alongside a job. If she's going to have a royal role, it would be with her mother's guidance."

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II’s former Communications and Press Secretary, Ailsa Anderson reveals: "If there was a role for her, I think she would fulfil it brilliantly, a bit like Zara Tindall does at garden parties and Royal Ascot. She is dutiful, doesn't make a fuss, is stoical, practical, and just gets on with it. I wouldn't be at all surprised, however, if she explored a military role."

Lady Louise completed an undergraduate degree in English and International Relations, with her proud parents travelling to Scotland to celebrate the occasion.

She is now taking a gap year, during which she plans to combine work, volunteering and travel before deciding on her next steps.

It is a decision that has once again raised questions about the role she might eventually play within the monarchy.

Lady also recently reached another important milestone when she received her Duke of Edinburgh's Gold Award from her father at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.