Prince William gets named on TIME100 Climate list for Earthshot Prize

Prince William has received a new accolade over his work for the environment.



The Prince of Wales has Neend named on the TIME100 Climate list with his tireless efforts towards Earth Shor Prize.

The Prince of Wales appeared was also accompanied by environmental academics, entrepreneurs, politicians and celebrities including actor Benedict Cumberbatch, musician Brian Eno, and Sesame Street character Elmo.

The finalists have helped protect or restore around 143 million acres of land, forests and freshwater ecosystems, while their work has contributed to better air quality for an estimated 600 million people worldwide.

For the future king, the prize has never been about simply recognising the people with the biggest ideas.

Its purpose is to bring those ideas into the spotlight and connect innovators with the people, funding and networks that can help them grow.

Speaking about this year’s list, TIME Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs said: “To assemble this group, our editors and correspondents reviewed hundreds of names, with a particular focus on those who achieved measurable and sustainable action over the past 12 months.

“These innovators join a host of groundbreaking thinkers, investors, and pioneers who continue to write new playbooks for climate action, reminding us the world is full of leaders keeping their eyes on the future.”



