DC Studios shock shakeup as James Gunn, Peter Safran step down from top roles
James Gunn, Peter Safran's DC exit raises big questions about the franchise's future
DC Studios is heading into a major leadership shakeup with James Gunn and Peter Safran stepping down from their roles as co-CEOs after four years at the helm.
The Hollywood Reporter reported that former Marvel Studios executive Jeremy Latchman has been appointed president and chief creative officer of DC Studios.
Jeremy is expected to take over the division on December 1, following the leadership transition under Skydance, which now oversees the studio after its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.
Notably, James and Peter are not leaving the DC universe entirely as both are expected to return their focus to creative projects, including James Gunn's upcoming Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow.
Furthermore, they will also remain producers on The Batman: Part II, scheduled for release in 2028.
On the other hand, Jeremy Latchman brings considerable superhero experience to the position. He joined Marvel Studios in 2004 and worked on major productions including Iron Man, The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man: Homecoming. He also previously collaborated with James on Guardians of the Galaxy.
In a joint statement Skydance chairman and CEO David Ellison and co-CEO Ynon Kreiz, stated, "James and Peter launched a new era for DC Studios and led it through a period of real transformation, resetting the foundation and building a slate we’re incredibly proud of."
Adding, “We’re grateful for their passion, contributions and commitment to this legendary brand.”
Notably, they also stated of Jeremy Latchman, "Jeremy has been a longtime creative partner to both, and we have complete confidence that James and Peter will ensure a smooth, collaborative transition and continue this work with care. We look forward to working with Jeremy to build the next generation of DC storytelling and to doubling down on our commitment to fans.."
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