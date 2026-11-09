Daniel Radcliffe reveals which 'Harry Potter' era costar he wants back on set

Daniel Radcliffe is set for another onscreen reunion with a former costar.

In an interview with People Magazine at the November 8 would premiere of Netflix's animated film Steps, Daniel opened up about reuniting with Jonathan Groff in the upcoming Trust the Man, whom he previously worked with in Merrily We Roll Along.

"Making a movie with your best friend, one of your best friends, is really a special thing to do. It’s just great," he said.

When asked whether there were any former costars he hoped to reunite with, the Harry Potter star admitted he had enjoyed working with nearly everyone. However, he quickly singled out actor Dane DeHaan as someone he would love to share the screen with again.

Daniel shared, "We had a great time working on Kill Your Darlings."

"I would love to do something else with him at some point," he added.

Reflecting on actors he has worked with all these years, Daniel Radcliffe said, "It’s much easier to name the people that I would not like to reunite with, but I won’t do that."

"Yeah, that’s not the kind of news I’m here to make," he added.

Daniel Radcliffe voices the Prince in Netflix's animated movie, which is set to premiere on November 20, 2026.