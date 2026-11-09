Prince George returns to Eton after family break

Prince George, the son of Prince William and Princess Kate is returning to the boarding school after enjoying his first major half-term break with his family.

The 13-year-old, second in the line to British throne resumed classes at Eton College on November 8. This comes after the school's break from October 23.

It is pertinent to mention that George began attending the prestigious Windsor school in September, following in his father's footsteps.

During his half-term break, George spent time with William, Kate and his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The family also had the opportunity to reconnect after the young royal's transition to boarding school.

Before the break, the Princess of Wales shared her excitement about having all children home again. According to Hello! Magazine, she said, "My children break up tomorrow, and I can’t wait to have them all home."

Furthermore, a woman, who met Kate also told the outlet that she "said she’s looking forward to George coming home — she’s missed him. They may be going somewhere [during the break]."

For those unaware, Prince George's vacation also included a special outing with his father to Spain, where the pair attended an Aston Villa match against Barcelona on November 3.

Prince William, who is a longtime supporter of the English football club, have seemingly passed on his passion for the team to his eldest son.

Besides Prince George, Prince William and Princess Kate are also parents to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.