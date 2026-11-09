Hayden Panettiere's tragic final moments exposed

Hayden Panettiere's final moments have emerged following the release of 911 call.

According to Radar Online, Zach Hickerson, the brother of Hayden's on-and-off boyfriend Brian Hickerson, discovered the actress unresponsive at an Airbnb in South Caroline on August 16.

As per the call recording, Zach can be hear panicked as he tells the emergency dispatcher that Hayden in unconscious and may not be breathing. "Oh God, oh my God! You do like CPR or something?" he can be heard saying.

When the dispatcher asks if Hayden is breathing, Zach said: "No, I don't think so."

Furthermore, the dispatcher then guided Zach through CPR instructions as the emergency responders made their way to the property. "I'm going to tell you how to do CPR, OK? We're gonna start with ventilation first. I need you to lay her flat on her back and remove anything from under her head," the dispatcher said.

Zach reportedly continued performing chest compressions until first responders arrived. However, Hayden was pronounced dead at 2:32 p.m., shortly after the emergency call was received at approximately 1:51 p.m.

It is pertinent to mention that the police report also revealed that Brian, who was also there at the Airbnb handed officers a bag of medication belonging to the actress. Narcan, a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses, was reportedly discovered at the scene.

Notably, the bag of medication belonging to the actress. Narcan, a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses, was reportedly discovered at the scene.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office ruled Hayden Panettiere's death accidental.