Princess Diana's South Africa home hits the market

A stunning holiday home in South Africa where Princess Diana famously met Nelson Mandela before her death has gone up for sale for £7million.

According to GB News, following her divorce from King Charles, Diana frequently stayed at the holiday home which also hosted Prince William and Harry, who stayed with their mother there in 1996.

The outlet reported that Charles Spencer had bought the four-bedroom country mansion with five guest cottages to escape the limelight as his own marriage to wife Victoria broke down.

He decided to sell the Tarrystone Estate in 2000 and move back to England following the death of Diana and his divorce.

The media outlet reported that Earl Spencer had stood at the gates of the Tarrystone to blame paparazzi for his sister's death.

Speaking to GB News, a source said, “The cottage was set aside by Earl Spencer to be used only by Diana and nobody else stayed there. It was his sisters own private safe place.

“Prince William and Harry visited once but she came here several times to recharge her batteries. After she died the Earl ordered her suite to stay exactly as it was. The cottage has been renovated but her bedroom is still as it was."