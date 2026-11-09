Prince William 'should lead and take first step towards reconciliation' with Harry

"Harry and Meghan overwhelmingly say positive things about William and Kate."

A royal expert has advised that Prince William "should lead and take the first step towards reconciliation" with his estranged brother Harry, who is keen to make peace with the family.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Meredith Constant has said as the future king, the Prince of Wales "should lead and take the first step towards reconciliation."

Reflecting on Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the royal expert believes they have no reason to apologize.

She said, "Harry and Meghan overwhelmingly say positive things about William and Kate.

"Meghan calls Kate a 'good person' and admires how she handled the pre-wedding situation when she hurt Meghan's feelings. The couple's issues were two-pronged: a lack of support and understanding from the monarchy and an invisible contract with the U.K. press that allowed for a sustained character assassination of Meghan that, as she says in the interview, raised the threat risk against her."

Moreover, the royal expert says, "With that said, I don't think they'd go back and do an hour-plus television interview again.”

"But, as Harry said, 'reconciliation requires accountability,'" she further said. "And how can William or Kate take accountability for a problem that they, and the rest of the royal family, wouldn't even acknowledge exists?"