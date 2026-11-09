Letter reveals Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's earnings from subletting Royal Lodge cottages

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor took in just over £2,000 a month in rent from three cottages on the Royal Lodge estate for a period of less than a year from late 2021, said a report citing a letter published by the Commons Public Accounts Committee.

The report said that the National Audit Office reported in June that three cottages had been sublet with the income payable to him, but did not disclose the amount.

“The letter came from James Chalmers, Keeper of the Privy Purse and Treasurer to the King, and was published alongside the committee's report on the Crown Estate,” according to Ukfactcheck.com.

Chalmers said he had "not had access to the underlying documentation or historical records" and that the information had come from "the Household of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor".

The committee did not give a total for subletting income across the tenancy, and the total cannot be calculated from the details released.

"While you kindly suggested at the hearing that you would be willing to treat this information in confidence, I can confirm that Mr Mountbatten-Windsor is content for it to be in the public domain," Mr Chalmers wrote.

Mountbatten-Windsor left Royal Lodge in February and now lives on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

He was expelled from Royal Lodge in Windsor over his links to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.