Julianne Hough ready to give Justin Baldoni 'second chance'
Julianne Hough's plans for Justin Baldoni revealed after his recent appearance on 'Dancing with the Stars'
It is being reported that Julianne Hough is making sure to be with her longtime friend Justin Baldoni on Dancing with the Stars.
For those unaware, Hough and Baldoni have been close friends for more than ten years. The pair first met around 2016 when they collaborated on Baldoni's documentary series My Last Days.
An insider told Radar Online that the 38-year-old American dancer and singer is trying her best to convince the Ends with Us star to participate in the next season of the American reality dance competition television series after his recent appearance.
The source said, "Julianne thinks Justin would be television gold. He's handsome, charming and controversial!"
Notably, Baldoni, along with his wife Emily and their two children, attended a live taping of ABC's Dancing with the Stars as personal guests of co-host Hough.
The insider stated, “That appearance wasn't accidental. Julianne wanted producers to see Justin in the ballroom.”
It is pertinent to mention that Julianne Hough is “convinced America would fall in love with him. Julianne insists everyone deserves a second chance,” claimed the source, referring to Justin Baldoni’s legal battle with his It Ends with Us co-star Blake Lively.
-
Cara Delevingne asks not to 'expect too much' after her sobriety journey?
-
Hailee Steinfeld gets honest about discovering herself after becoming mother
-
Rock legend Richard Lloyd passes away at 75
-
'The Challenge' stars Olivia Kaiser, Theo Campbell announce pregnancy
-
Elizabeth Taylor's efforts for AIDS come to light
-
DC Studios shock shakeup as James Gunn, Peter Safran step down from top roles
-
Hayden Panettiere's tragic final moments exposed
-
Russell Brand sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in jail
-
Johnny Depp gives shocking verdict on 'Pirates of the Caribbean' costar Orlando Bloom's behalf
-
Russell Brand victims speak of lasting harm at his sentencing
-
‘Bridgerton’ star Nicola Coughlan addresses toxic masculinity: ‘unrealistic’
-
Melissa Gilbert breathes sigh of relief after husband Timothy Busfield's major legal win