Julianne Hough ready to give Justin Baldoni 'second chance'

It is being reported that Julianne Hough is making sure to be with her longtime friend Justin Baldoni on Dancing with the Stars.

For those unaware, Hough and Baldoni have been close friends for more than ten years. The pair first met around 2016 when they collaborated on Baldoni's documentary series My Last Days.

An insider told Radar Online that the 38-year-old American dancer and singer is trying her best to convince the Ends with Us star to participate in the next season of the American reality dance competition television series after his recent appearance.

The source said, "Julianne thinks Justin would be television gold. He's handsome, charming and controversial!"

Notably, Baldoni, along with his wife Emily and their two children, attended a live taping of ABC's Dancing with the Stars as personal guests of co-host Hough.

The insider stated, “That appearance wasn't accidental. Julianne wanted producers to see Justin in the ballroom.”

It is pertinent to mention that Julianne Hough is “convinced America would fall in love with him. Julianne insists everyone deserves a second chance,” claimed the source, referring to Justin Baldoni’s legal battle with his It Ends with Us co-star Blake Lively.