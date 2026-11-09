Sean 'Diddy' Combs fears for his life after prison transfer

Sean "Diddy" Combs is said to be facing renewed safety concerns following his transfer to Pennsylvania prison.

Experts have reportedly warned that his new surroundings could present fresh challenges for him, according to Radar Online.

For those unaware, the 56-year-old rapper was moved from Fort Dix New Jersey to FCI Allenwood Low, a facility that has faced allegations of inmate abuse and violence.

A criminal expert told the outlet, "This is not a good place for him."

Adding, "He's already burned bridges on the inside, and that kind of baggage makes him a trophy for other cons in a dangerous place like Allenwood."

It is pertinent to mention that the transfer comes amid reports suggesting that Diddy enjoyed special privileges during his previous incarceration, including access to alcohol, massages and other services.

Notably, there were also rumours that Diddy had been hospitalized following an alleged altercation with fellow prisoner Christopher "Dudus" Coke. But, prison officials reportedly denied any such thing.

Furthermore, a representative for Sean "Diddy" Combs pushed back against claims that the rapper was being targeted at his new facility, expressing confidence in the Bureau of Prisons' ability to protect inmates. "We appreciate the Bureau of Prisons taking the safety and security of everyone in its custody seriously and trust that appropriate measures are being taken to protect all individuals involved."

But, a source told the outlet that the transfer is more dangerous because of gang activity at the new prison. "Diddy got himself into hot water with the wrong people and it's not impossible for Suge to reach out and say, 'hey do what you gotta do'," they said.