Johnny Depp gives shocking verdict on 'Pirates of the Caribbean' costar Orlando Bloom's behalf

Johnny Depp has shared his verdict about growing a beard with his Pirates of the Caribbean co-star Orlando Bloom.

For those unaware, the 63-year-old American actor and musician portrayed Captain Jack Sparrow and Bloom breathed life into Will Turner in the adventure action film franchise.

Depp attended the screening of his new movie Ebenezer in New York City on Sunday, November 1, where he chatted with PEOPEL magazine and made it very clear neither he nor his Pirates of the Caribbean co-star Orlando Bloom can grow a beard while answering the question about another installment of Pirates of the Caribbean.

The Alice in the Wonderland star stated, “Well, I think we should have a ... contest of who can grow the fastest non-beard. ‘Cause neither of us can grow a beard, I don’t think. I can’t for sure, but maybe he can. I don’t know."

Notably, this comes after Bloom stated that he would love to return to the fans’ favourite franchise with Depp in a talk with Entertainment Weekly at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

The 49-year-old English actor told the outlet that he connects with “[Depp] every now and again, because he’s amazing.”

“I think nostalgia is such a big thing in the world today. So, we keep harking back to these things, because of the nostalgia and what the feeling you had watching whatever your favorite thing was. There’s that kind of thing that I think we’re seeing in movies as well. So, we’ll see,” Bloom quipped.

It is pertinent to mention that Johnny Depp’s Ebenezer is scheduled to open in cinemas on November 13, 2026.