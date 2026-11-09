Meghan Markle makes 'calculated decision' amid fears

Meghan made the ‘calculated decision’ to stay away

Meghan Markle made a very ‘calculated decision’ amid fears of being booed in UK, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal expert Rob Shuter, citing the insiders, has reacted to Meghan’s decision not to joint her husband Prince Harry on Remembrance Sunday.

The Duke was spotted among the crowds at a Remembrance Sunday service away from King Charles, Prince William and the rest of the family.

According to media reports, Harry, who achieved the rank of Captain during a military career spanning more than a decade, was in the Northamptonshire market town of Brackley, displaying his military medals and wearing a poppy.

Now, Rob Shuter has claimed in his latest piece for Naughty But Nice substack, Meghan knows when not to show up. And Remembrance Sunday was apparently one of those occasions.

The close insiders said Meghan made the ‘calculated decision’ to stay away, knowing her reception could be anything but welcoming.

“Meghan is smarter than Harry when it comes to reading the room,” the close confidant said. “She knows she isn’t loved in Britain, and Remembrance Sunday was not the occasion to test that.”

Meanwhile, there are also claims Harry was snubbed by the royal family.

Harry faced the fresh royal heartbreak on Remembrance Sunday, his first after returning to Britain with wife Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet.