Charles Spencer promotes Diana book in Germany after palace pushback

Charles Spencer continues to promote his book on Princess Diana after sparking a rare reaction from Buckingham Palace.

Spencer said he was in Germany last week where he had "Interviews and talks about Swan Song — including with the Swiss and Austrian media."

Sharing some glimpses from his visit on Instagram, Charles Spencer wrote, "Amazing how international and authentic the appeal of Diana remains. With thanks (last photo) to Heidrun and Franzi from Penguin Germany for overseeing it all."

In September, British shoppers snapped up copies of a memoir by the brother of Princess Diana after their interest was piqued by incendiary allegations about her troubled marriage to ‌the now-king, including the claim he was "giddily elated" at her death.

Charles Spencer, who delivered a much-lauded eulogy at the 1997 funeral of his sister, has sparked global headlines with a book that accuses the then-Prince of Wales of sounding like a "lottery winner" in the hours after her death.

Buckingham Palace hit back immediately, saying the king was "mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, judgment and memory", as it sought to prevent the king from being dragged back into one of the royal ⁠family's most damaging periods.

The book, "Swan Song: Diana, My Sister", was released in Britain in September where allegations contained in pre-released excerpts dominated newspaper front pages for almost a week, helping send it straight to the top of the bestseller list on Amazon.