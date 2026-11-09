Melissa Gilbert breathes sigh of relief after husband Timothy Busfield's major legal win

Timothy Busfield has scored a significant legal victory after a New Mexico judge dismissed the child sexual abuse indictment against him.

However, the actor's legal troubles may not be over. According to Radar Online Busfield's attorney, Amanda Fayerberg, said the actor is prepared if the state decides to bring the case again. "We know this may not be the end. If the State chooses to try again, Tim is ready, and so are those witnesses."

Furthermore, a source also stated to the outlet about the couple that "they're breathing a huge sigh of relief."

"But until they know the case is truly behind them, they can't relax," they noted.

Adding, "The possibility of going through this all over again has to be hanging over their heads."

For those unaware, the allegations against Busfield stem from his work directing the television series The Cleaning Lady in Albuquerque, New Mexico, between 2022 and 2024.

The parents of twin boys who appeared on the production alleged inappropriate touching after the children were dismissed from the show.

It is pertinent to mention that Timothy Busfield has repeatedly and emphatically denied the accusations, describing them as completely untrue.

Timothy Busfield and Melissa Gilbert tied the knot in April 2013. The couple doesn't have any children together, but they share kids from their previous marriages.