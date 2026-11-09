Kate Middleton emerges as royal family's 'natural matriarch'

Kate showcased a vital role once held by the late Queen Elizabeth II

A royal expert and body language expert has claimed that Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has emerged as a royal family’s ‘natural matriarch’ hours after her appearance at Remembrance Sunday service.

The Daily Express UK quoted Judi James as saying Kate showcased a vital role once held by the late Queen Elizabeth II, serving as a pillar of steadfast continuity.

The expert explained, "Over the past few years of drama and scandal for the royal Firm, [Catherine] has emerged as their natural matriarch.”

Judi continued Kate Middleton’s matriarchal strength was immediately evident in her interactions on the balcony, as she offered a warm, reassuring smile to a slightly tense-looking Queen Camilla when they first appeared together.

Moreover, "Before it was broken by Camilla, though, [Catherine's] intense gaze down at William suggested a message of silent unity with her husband.”

Kate Middleton is a ‘very visible presence on the balcony’ and this gesture suggested she is, in spirit at least, beside William as part of the ceremony she is watching.

King Charles has led the nation in Remembrance at The Cenotaph.

Kate Middelton, Prince William, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and others joined the monarch.

The palace said, “In commemoration of all those who have died in World Wars and other conflicts, The Royal Family stood united with others in thousands of similar ceremonies across the UK and worldwide to hold two minutes of silence at 11am.”



