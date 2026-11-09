Amanda Seyfried requests to make divorces 'normal' amid her separation from Thomas Sadoski

Amanda Seyfried has finally broken her silence and given an insight into her relationship with estranged husband Thomas Sadoski.

For those unaware, Seyfried and Sadoski first crossed paths while starring together in the off-Broadway play The Way We Get By in May 2015. In 2016, they filmed The Last Word together, got engaged later that year, and eloped in a private ceremony in March 2017. After nine years of their marriage, the couple confirmed their separation in September 2026, stating that they would co-parent their two children.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Seyfried reposted a quote about amicably annulling their marriage.

Her post read, “The most radical thing we can do is make divorce boring. Make it normal. Make it accessible.”

“Because the system thrives on confusion and stigma, on making you believe you’re the first one to ever walk this road. But when divorce becomes just another life transition — like a wedding, like a graduation — the patriarchy loses one of its most effective weapons,” it concluded.

The following slide had a black-and-white photo of herself and Sadoski in which they both can be seen smiling and hugging each other.

It is pertinent to mention that Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski are parents of a daughter named Nina (born 2017) and a son named Thomas Jr. (born 2020).