Nvidia investigation: What Jensen Huang's probe means for tech

Nvidia shares fell about 5% in premarket trading on Monday. The trigger wasn't a chip delay or an earnings miss. It was a board investigation into the company's most recognisable face.

Nvidia's board announced on Sunday that an independent committee, which would be assisted by external attorneys, would look into reports that the company's CEO, Jensen Huang, was the victim of foreign intelligence operations against him. He confessed in an email to Nvidia employees that he cheated on his wife, saying there is no excuse for it and that he backs the probe.

His affair with Alice Huang, who used to be an executive of Singaporean company Megaspeed, which is Nvidia's customer, was revealed by The New York Times.

That's an allegation, and China's foreign ministry calls it a smear. Nvidia says it has no reason to believe national security or company secrets were compromised.

The Huang brand is what represents Nvidia. But the investors are still concerned about the risk of any disruption, despite the company claiming Huang will continue to lead unimpeded.

Nvidia is the second most valuable publicly listed company in the US. Its decline, therefore, impacts the wider index and indexes that follow it. Nvidia's decline happens a week after the technology sector saw declines because of concerns regarding increased regulation of AI from Democrats who won the midterm elections.

Since 2022, the US government has relied on export control measures to ensure Nvidia's best-performing chips do not go to China. According to the New York Times report, Alice Huang was hired to try to gather some intelligence and possibly promote the use of Nvidia's best chips in China.

It remains to be seen whether the investigation will make more rigorous scrutiny on Nvidia's customers and distributors.

Nvidia has deals with a huge number of tech companies, so bad news for it can spread. Analyst Dan Ives warned that if Huang's position weakens, Nvidia might scale back support for other companies, which could spill over into other chip names.

Asian and European markets have largely shrugged off the news for now.