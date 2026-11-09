‘Big Brother’ legend, Jon Tickle breaks silence on shocking health diagnosis

Former Big Brother housemate and Brainiac star Jon Tickle has gone public with his shocking health diagnosis.

Fellow contestant, Ray Shah revealed that Jon had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease after Ray shared photographs of a cast reunion held in London over the weekend.

Ray, 48, said most of the group had come together more than two decades after they appeared on the programme.

The pair found fame on the fourth series of the Channel 4 reality show in 2003.

The Irish broadcaster said there was a “touch of sadness” to the reunion as he revealed that his co-star Jon, who was also in attendance, had been diagnosed with the neurological condition.

Ray wrote, “It has taken us 23 years, but we finally got to have a big brother reunion with most of the gang,” adding, For those that don’t know, we were Big Brother 4… One of the OG’s."

He continued, “What a great laugh we had meeting up last night in London. There’s a touch of sadness to it though as Jon Tickle was diagnosed with motor neuron disease a few months ago.”

“But fair play to Sissy, she helped get us all together,” he added, referring to former co-star Joanne “Sissy” Rooney. Planning the next meet up already and we will get EVERYONE back this time,” the TV personality added.

“Until the next time legends,” he wrote, signing off.

The post was accompanied by several snaps of Ray, Jon and Joanne at a pub, alongside fellow Big Brother stars including Annuszka “Nush” Nowak and Federico Martone.

Justine Sellman, who was also in attendance, commented, “Omg it was such a magical night seeing everyone again! Big hugs and love to our very special friends group.”

Jon Tickle, 52, rose to fame appearing on Big Brother and went on to present television programmes including the science-based show Brainiac.

The Norwich-born star was evicted from the Big Brother house on day 29 of the series but was later allowed to return following a public vote.