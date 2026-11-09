King Charles finally takes big decision for Christmas invite to Meghan Markle, Harry

Prince Harry did not join the royal family on Remembrance Sunday

King Charles has reportedly taken a major decision regarding Christmas invite to his estranged son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle.

This would be the first Christmas Meghan and Harry would celebrate with their children in Britain after returning from California.

Following Meghan and Harry’s UK return, Duchess father Thomas scandal has surfaced and he has been charged in a case related to child abuse images.

The sources said, “Charles certainly doesn’t blame Harry and Meghan for that. He genuinely feels terrible about what they’re going through, but there’s no denying that this is another headache he doesn’t need.”

The close insider said as a result, King Charles is said to be keeping them at arms length – with no Christmas invite on the cards due to the “absolute uproar within the family” it would cause.

The insiders told the Woman’s Day “He just can’t face it. He’s just so tired of all the drama, all he wants is some peace.”

Meanwhile, following YouGov survey, royal expert Richard Eden has suggested Charles’ inaction was precisely the reason for his plummeting popularity.

“I’m sorry, I know this might not be a popular thing to say in some quarters, but I think [Harry and Meghan] have damaged his reputation.

“That’s because he hasn’t dealt with the issue. He’s seemingly welcomed them back, and they are not popular.”