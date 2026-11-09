Cliff Richard gives major update on fight with prostate cancer

Sir Cliff Richard has shared a positive update about his health two years after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

In a new interview with Hello magazine, the 86-year-old singer revealed that his prostate cancer is now "undetectable."

"When I had prostate cancer – a very small one caught early – the doctor felt that it could possibly be ignored, but I was about to tour so I didn’t want to ignore it," Richard said.

The Living Doll crooner further said, "I took the treatment and medication, and when I went back for tests recently, they said that it isn’t even detectable. I’m now tested every six months."

"I was so lucky that it hadn’t spread. If you can get early detection, you’re better off, though I do realise that it’s expensive to test for it, so most can’t afford to pay for early tests," he continued.

Richard added, "I would be happy to support campaigners who want to give everyone early-detection testing on the NHS."

For those unaware, the singer was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2024.

Elsewhere in the interview, Richard confessed that he won't be doing any more big tours but would be happy to perform one-off shows.

"I might like to do the odd concert every now and then. Perhaps ‘A Knight with Sir Cliff’! Maybe two shows at the London Palladium or at the Royal Albert Hall," he told the outlet.

"I certainly don’t want to have to travel like I did in 2025 for my Can’t Stop Me Now tour. I was in the air for over 50 hours – I was exhausted. You still have to give the same upbeat performance every night, regardless of how you actually feel," he added.