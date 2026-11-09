King Charles really caught between 'a rock and a hard place'

King Charles certainly doesn’t blame Harry and Meghan

The palace insiders have revealed King Charles tensions as the monarch wants to have close ties with his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet amid their presence in Britain with Meghan Markle and Harry.

Nearly three months after the royal couple’s return to UK, Meghan Markle’s father scandal surfaced.

Now, the Woman’s Day has reported that King Charles ‘really is caught between a rock and a hard place’ with this.

“He misses his son and wants to have a relationship with his grandchildren, but every time he makes a move towards reconciling, there’s all this backlash,” the close insider said.

“His courtiers are warning him that the Sussexes are only going to drag him down further… if he allows them to come back into the fold.

“It doesn’t help that Harry and Meghan are going around doing these quasi-royal engagements, that’s just making it all worse. Now there’s this whole mess involving Meghan’s family and all these accusations about a palace cover-up.”

The source continued, “Charles certainly doesn’t blame Harry and Meghan for that. He genuinely feels terrible about what they’re going through, but there’s no denying that this is another headache he doesn’t need.”

However, royal expert Kinsey Schofield said King Charles may take a “firmer stance” to create distance between the royal family and Prince Harry amid Thomas scandal.