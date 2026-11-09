Royal family 'desperately' wants peaceful Christmas

Kate Middleton also wants Christmas to be about the children and the wider family.

The members of the royal family ‘desperately’ want a peaceful Christmas as they do not need deeply uncomfortable gathering dominated by Andrew's presence.

The royal insiders have told the Radar Oline that the family ‘desperately wants a peaceful Christmas’, but an invitation for Andrew could turn it into another public relations headache.

The sources continued nobody wants the headlines that would follow after Andrew’s participation.

The palace source told Radar Online, "The idea of Andrew sitting around the Christmas table as though nothing has happened is going to be incredibly difficult for some members of the family.

"There are still very strong feelings about everything that has happened.

"Having him there would be an extraordinary decision after the last year. The family has spent months trying to draw a line under his Epstein scandal, and bringing him back into the middle of Christmas celebrations could undo a lot of that work.”

About Kate Middleton and Prince William’s feelings, the sources said the Prince of Wales is particularly ‘conscious of the damage’ the Andrew scandal has done to the monarchy.

Prince William believes the institution has to look forward, and there is little appetite for anything that could “drag the family backwards”.

Regarding Princess Kate, the palace sources said, "Princess Catherine also wants Christmas to be about the children and the wider family. The last thing anyone needs is another deeply uncomfortable gathering dominated by Andrew's presence.”