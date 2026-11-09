Prince Harry gets trolled over 'diva' filming complaints

Prince Harry has became the target of fresh mockery after telling an audience to stop filming him during a surprise appearance at the Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards in London.

For those unaware, the Duke of Sussex delivered an unannounced keynote speech at the award ceremony on November 5.

During his speech, the 42-year-old British prince appeared frustrated by the sea of phones pointed towards the stage.

Addressing the attendees who were recording his arrival, Harry said, "All I can see are phones."

Prince Harry is now being mocked for complaining about filming arrangements.

"The irony of Harry's filming remark wasn't lost on anyone. Harry turns up to give a surprise speech and then starts commenting on people filming him. He's a famous royal making a public appearance, so it's hardly surprising people wanted photographs. Some saw that as rather diva-like behavior," an insider told RadarOnline.

The source further said, "Harry appeared to be joking, and people laughed along, but the exchange was interpreted as another example of his uneasy relationship with public attention. He wants people to listen to his message, but he cannot control how they react to seeing him.

"There's something rather contradictory about a prince who has spent his entire life in the spotlight appearing uncomfortable when people take out their phones. It's the kind of reaction that risks making him look entitled, even when he's trying to be funny," the confidant continued. "Harry clearly wanted the focus to be on sustainable travel rather than his celebrity status. But when he draws attention to everyone filming him, he risks making himself the story instead. It can come across as a little precious, whether he intends it or not."

A tipster added, "Harry has an important message about responsible tourism, but moments like this can overshadow it. His comments were delivered with humor, yet critics and trolls online are now seizing on them as evidence that he still struggles with the attention that comes with being a royal."