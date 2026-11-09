Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun's shocking wedding plans revealed

Sydney Sweeney is all set to take her relationship with boyfriend Scooter Braun to the next level.

On Sunday, an insider spilled to RadarOnline that the Euphoria actress plans to hold a "massive Taylor Swift-sized wedding" in the United States.

For those unaware, Sydney and Scooter started dating in June 2025.

Another insider told the outlet that the Anyone but You star is also considering moving to the UK.

As per the confidant, Sydney has already viewed a property in Little Tew.

"Sydney has really fallen for the Cotswolds. It's somewhere she can switch off, enjoy a slower pace of life and get away from the constant noise of Hollywood," the source said. "She loves the contrast. She can have her career in America but come back to somewhere that feels private, peaceful and a world away from Los Angeles."

"She has been looking seriously at the area and has already spent time exploring what is available. It's not just a passing holiday crush – she can genuinely see herself living there," the confidant continued. "The Cotswolds has also become a real haven for people who are famous but still want a relatively normal life. People are used to seeing well-known faces, so there isn't the same fuss.

"Sydney would be joining a community where plenty of people understand the pressures of being recognized. That could make settling in much easier," a tipster added.