'Furious' Prince William issues strong warning to Princess Beatrice, Eugenie

Prince William strongly pushed for his uncle former Duke of York Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah to be cut off from the royal family.

Prince William has reportedly issued a strong warning to his cousins Princess Beatrice and Eugenie after they secretly reunited with their mother Sarah Ferguson.

According to a report by the New Idea, Eugenie and Beatrice's reunion with Sarah left Willim furious, who sent a firm warning to them to pick a side.

The sources told the outlet, “William’s stunned that Beatrice and Eugenie would take such a risk like this, right when he and the King are seriously mulling over bringing them back into the fold.

“It would feel like a slap in the face and he’s mortified to be disappointed like this.”

There are claims Prince William strongly pushed for his uncle former Duke of York Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah to be cut off from the royal family.

The future king reportedly did not hold their daughters Eugenie and Beatrice responsible for their mistakes.

However, the report says William’s friendly relationship with Beatrice and Eugenie could be a thing of the past if they don’t pledge their loyalty once and for all.

The warning came days after claims Beatrice and Eugenie have reportedly both visited their mother, Sarah Ferguson, at her new UK rental home.

The York sisters, who have avoided being seen in public with their parents as a result of scandals surrounding their former friendships with Jeffrey Epstein, are said to have gone to the Home Counties to see their mother.