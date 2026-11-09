‘Breaking Bad’ cast gather to revive memory of late RJ Mitte

RJ Mitte’s loved ones as well as the cast of Breaking Bad joined together to celebrate the life of the deceased actor, in a ceremony in Los Angeles.

According to Page Six, Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston and Bob Odenkirk were among the attendees paying tribute to Mitte at Hope Lutheran Church in Hollywood.

Jonathan Banks, who played fixer Mike Ehrmantraut on the show, and Raymond Cruz, who played drug kingpin Tuco Salamanca, were also in attendance.

Other friends of the late actor included his Switched at Birth co-star Gilles Marini.

This comes after tragic news broke that Mitte had taken his own life at the age of 34 in Texas on October 12.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte," his spokesperson wrote in a statement at the time.

"RJ Mitte was best known for his role as Walter 'Flynn' White Jr. on AMC's critically acclaimed, award-winning series Breaking Bad. Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion."

Mitte played the role of Walter White's son, portrayed by Cranston, on Breaking Bad for five seasons from 2008 to 2013.

Cranston mourned Mitte in an emotional Instagram tribute, writing that it was "especially devastating to hear that he took his own life."

"Why? We were texting each other just a few weeks ago, figuring out when we could meet for lunch. I don't know if that lunch would have changed his future,” Bryan Cranston wrote of RJ Mitte’s death.