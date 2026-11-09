David Henrie reveals why he doesn't regret losing 'Hunger Games' role

David Henrie has spoken openly about losing out on a key role in The Hunger Games franchise.

The 37-year-old actor was one of the finalists for the role of Gale Hawthorne, but unfortunately the role went to Liam Hemsworth.

David recently appeared on The Lila Rose Show podcast, where he was asked if there was a role he really wanted but never got.

“There’s a role I really wanted, but it’s the best thing in the world that I didn’t get it because I’m Catholic now because of it,” he shared. “It’s Hunger Games.”

“So, it was down to me and Liam Hemsworth for the role in Hunger Games,” he continued. “And I’ve known Jennifer Lawrence for a while. Like, I would go on, my ex-girlfriend and I would go on dates with her and her boyfriend at the time. And she’s great. She’s so funny and so sweet. And I walked into the room and, ‘Oh, Jen!'”

The Wizards Beyond Waverly Place star further said, “I did know she was going to be Katniss. I didn’t know she was going to be in the room for the chemistry read. But I walk in, I see her, and you know, we we have great chemistry. I’ve known her. And the audition went great. It was a phenomenal audition."

“And I go back into the room and this hulking stud looking guy Liam Hemsworth walks in. It’s like a foot taller than me. And I was like, ‘Oh crap,'" added David.

The Monster Summer actor revealed that his audition went well and he was in talks to sign a multi-million dollar deal.

"It’s a three-picture deal, millions of dollars," he shared. “I really wanted the role. But Liam got it and it was a great casting choice because there’s a height variance, like I think I look too much like Josh [Hutcherson]. "

"I don’t think it would have been a good casting choice. So I totally get why they did that,” said David. “You know, if you picture the three of us, like Katniss, the other two roles, it was great, great casting, like totally right. It was good that they cast him.”