Sydney Sweeney eyes new life in UK: 'She has really fallen for Cotswolds'

Sydney Sweeney is reportedly considering moving to the Cotswolds in the United Kingdom.

On Sunday, an insider spilled to RadarOnline that the 29-year-old actress has viewed a property in Little Tew, where she could join the growing group of celebrities seeking a quieter life in the English country.

"Sydney has visited the Cotswolds twice in the past year and viewed a property in recent weeks," the source claimed. "She loves area's peaceful village life and the prospect of escaping the attention surrounding her in Los Angeles."

If she takes up residence there, the Euphoria star will find herself among prominent figures such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, David and Victoria Beckham, and Jeremy Clarkson.

"Sydney has really fallen for the Cotswolds. It's somewhere she can switch off, enjoy a slower pace of life and get away from the constant noise of Hollywood," another insider told the outlet. "She loves the contrast. She can have her career in America but come back to somewhere that feels private, peaceful and a world away from Los Angeles."

"She has been looking seriously at the area and has already spent time exploring what is available. It's not just a passing holiday crush – she can genuinely see herself living there," the source continued. "The Cotswolds has also become a real haven for people who are famous but still want a relatively normal life. People are used to seeing well-known faces, so there isn't the same fuss.

A tipster added, "Sydney would be joining a community where plenty of people understand the pressures of being recognized. That could make settling in much easier."