Tom Blyth opens up about his 'crazy' bond with 'Hunger Games' co-star Rachel Zegler

Tom Blyth has opened up about the close bond he shares with his The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes co-star, Rachel Zegler.

Speaking to People magazine at the opening night of his Broadway play A Few Good Men, the 31-year-old English actor shared his working experience with Rachel on the 2023 Hunger Games prequel film.

“I think I’ve said this a million times now, but she’s like my little sister,” Tom said of the American actress.

He further said, “We both had this crazy, career-defining experience early on at the same time and got to share it. So I think we’ll be infinitely linked in that way."

“I got to see her as Evita on the West End [in London] last year and got to support her, and now she’s coming here to support me, and then I get to support her again doing Evita [on Broadway in 2027]," the Wasteman star continued.

Tom added, "It’s just very cool. She works so hard and she deserves all the glory.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor also talked about The Hunger Games' new sequel.

Tom told the outlet that he intends to watch the new film.

"I text with [director] Francis Lawrence frequently. We’re all good friends, all the crew who did that. So yeah, I think I’ll be seeing him soon and hopefully see the film soon as well,” he said. “It looks really great. They’ve done a really good job with it.”

For those unaware, the sequel to the 2023 film will be released in cinemas on November 20.