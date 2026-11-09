Justin Timberlake supports niece Zaya at Global Down Syndrome Foundation fashion show

Justin Timberlake walked the runway with his 7-year-old niece, Zaya, at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s 19th annual fashion show.

The walk with the Grammy winner, 45, took place at the Be Beautiful Be Yourself event in Denver on Saturday, November 7.

Meanwhile, Zaya, who has Down syndrome, is a former GLOBAL Ambassador for the foundation and the daughter of Rose and Justin Biel. She is also the niece of Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel.

Videos on social media show Timberlake lifting Zaya into his arms as they waved to the cheering crowd. They then danced with his sons, Silas, 11, and Phineas, 6.

They turned around and walked back down the runway. Zaya was dressed in a white dress with black bows, while Timberlake and his sons sported black jackets and matching pants.

On Instagram Stories, Timberlake wrote, “Proud uncle!” He shared photos of the moment.

In a statement to the foundation, he said he and Biel are proud of the difference Zaya is making in the world and that everyone with Down syndrome deserves the chance to reach their full potential.

“Jessica and I adore Zaya, and we couldn’t be prouder of the remarkable difference she is making in the world,” he said in a statement shared with the organization. “Every person with Down syndrome deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential, and that’s why GLOBAL’s work means so much to our family.”

Biel, 44, took her own turn last year. She walked the runway hand in hand with Zaya, later calling it an “unforgettable night” in an Instagram post and thanking the foundation for its work.