Man arrested after reported stabbing at Jamie Foxx’s Halloween festival

Law enforcement was called to Jamie Foxx’s Thousand Oaks, California, home on Saturday after a reported stabbing at his annual Halloween festival.

The incident made news on Sunday, although deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident while the festival, called Skvlk Fest, was in full swing. Skvlk Fest is pronounced “skulk.”

Reports state that a man was stabbed in the neck and had a superficial wound, per TMZ. Paramedics treated him at the scene.

One man was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. Video of the aftermath showed several people being led away in handcuffs as hundreds of guests left.

The event had taken precautionary measures since the beginning with signs saying “real or fake weapons” were banned, even costume props.

Foxx’s daughter Anelise, 18, organises the event. It is packed with carnival-style rides and live music. Tyga, Ty Dolla $ign, Sexyy Red and Leon Thomas performed this year. The festival was first set for Saturday, October 31, but was postponed because of rain.

A similar incident happened at last year’s event when a guest threw a glass bottle at rapper GloRilla, 27, while she performed, People reported. Foxx, 58, defended her from the stage. He asked who had thrown it. GloRilla then finished her set.

This news comes days after sources told People on November 4 that Foxx and his girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp, 31, welcomed a baby. The couple has not shared the baby’s name or birthdate. Foxx is also dad to Anelise and to Corinne, 32.